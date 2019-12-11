Watch: Baby rhino plays in mud

San Diego, Cali. (CBS Newspath) — FUN IN THE MUD: This little white rhino may need a bath after this!
The rhino was born last month at San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The zoo says the baby has been named “Future” to represent the hope she brings to what’s next in rhino conservation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Daughter of George Wallace writes memoir on life with Alabama governor
- LIFE-SAVING ACTION: Student hailed a hero for saving teacher’s life from stroke
- Tiger Truck Stop bites back with billboard
- Florida mom pushing for change after losing son in motorcycle crash
- Thief smashes SUV window, steals credit cards and laptop at local gym