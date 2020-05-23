Video of one-month-old baby gorilla shared by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Viral News

by: WCMH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released a new video of baby gorilla, Jamani, sleeping in her mother’s arms.

The female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani was born just about a month ago to Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe, according to the zoo.

The zoo website states that western lowland gorillas have a single birth every 3 to 4 years and gestation last 255-265 days, or around 8.5 months.

Here is Jamani’s original birth announcement the zoo posted on Facebook. You can see how much she’s grown from these pictures.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories