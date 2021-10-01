Trending October 1: Stay in the ‘Scream’ house, what not to do when selling online items

(WKRG) — If you remember the movie ‘Scream’, then you remember the Scream house. Well, how would you like to spend the night there for just $5?

If you are interested, you need to jump on it fast. There are only three nights to choose from.

Air BNB is hosting the California home for overnight stays on Oct. 27, 29, and Halloween.

You can’t book it just yet. bookings begin Oct. 12.

Sheriff Dewey Riley will check you into the home, virtually of course, and one of the phones is said to be connected to Ghostface himself.

You can have up to four guests. Included in the stay is the full VHS set of the movies and 90s-themed snacks.

If you didn’t know, this is some marketing for the scream series, a sequel is expected in 2022.

Another edition of ‘what not to do.’ Don’t try to sell items online with a bag of drugs in the advertisement.

An online shopper saw an ad for a catalytic converter and sent in the tip after seeing a bag of meth and a syringe in the pictures.

Missouri Deputies showed up with a search warrant on Wednesday. A 38-year-old was arrested for drugs and possession of a firearm.

Let’s end with a food story this week.

What started as an April fools day prank is now an official menu item for fast-food chain Culvers.

The ‘CurderBurger’ will be sold on October 15 for a limited time only.

The burger is for the fried cheese lover in your life. It has a giant cheese curd sitting comfortably between the two buns.

Along with the burger, you can upload your receipt for a chance to win a limited edition Culver ‘CurderBurger’ t-shirt.