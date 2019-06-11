Texas Governor signs bill allowing kids to operate lemonade stands without license

AUSTIN, TX (KETK) – Great news for all parched Texans trying to battle the summer heat and young entrepreneurs!
Gov. Abbott signed a bill Monday night making it legal for children to operate lemonade stands without a license. The law also includes all non-alcoholic drinks.
The law targets local health codes and neighborhood rules that intentionally or unintentionally ban the stands or require permits for them to operate.
Support for this law grew when police in Overton shut down a lemonade stand run by two boys who were trying to raise money to buy their dad’s Father’s Day present.
The bill was passed unanimously in both chambers.
Abbott posted a video on Twitter calling it a “common sense law.”
It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.
We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.
Thanks to @RepMattKrause. #txlege #LEMONADE