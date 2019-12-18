Tennessee nurse sings duet with cancer patient

A chemotherapy patient and his nurse go viral with a hospital room rendition of "O Holy Night"

by: CNN

(CNN) — A heart-warming holiday duet in music city as a chemo patient and his nurse sing a duet together.

Penn Pennington is a long-time Nashville session guitarist who has played at the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years.

He is also undergoing chemotherapy at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

When his nurse, whose name is Alex, found out he is a musician, she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her.

That led to bedside performances during chemo treatments.

Their version of the Christmas classic “O Holy Night” was recorded Sunday by Pennington’s daughter.

It quickly went viral.

It’s already received more than 131,000 views.

