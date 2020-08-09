Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

FILE – In this March 11, 2019, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Kickoff at the Pasadena City Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. In a week dominated by competition shows, “America’s Got Talent” dominated the ratings competition. The Nielsen company says NBC’s variety showcase brought in 9.7 million viewers last week. The show chose the singers, comedians, dancers and beatboxers that will be on its season-ending live episodes. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

