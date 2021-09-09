September 9: Make money watching Stephen King films and learn what Grimace is based on

(WKRG) — Ed says it’ll feel like Fall this week! So this may be the perfect time to break out the scary movies.

Now people could make some cash for watching horror flicks!

Two companies want to pay someone to watch scary films this October.

FinanceBuzz wants to hire a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” to record their heart rate while watching 13 top horror movies.

DISH Network wants to pay someone to watch 13 classic Stephen King films like Carrie and Children of the Corn.

Kylie Jenner is back in the headlines. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star announced this week she will be having her second baby with rapper artist Travis Scott.

Instantly trending after an Instagram post, the couple is getting a lot of support online. The couple also showed their now 3-year-old daughter Stormy in the video.

If you have always wondered what Grimace is, the big purple blob with the Ronald McDonald gang, the company tossed out some new theories.

A manager this week claiming the character is a taste bud. Not sure why a tastebud would be purple which is why I am sticking with theory.

McDonald’s tweeted back in 2014, Grimace is either the human embodiment of a milkshake or a tastebud.

Milkshake makes more sense because the character was originally known for stealing milkshakes.