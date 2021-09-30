September 30: Vote for the chubbiest bear, one way to score a picture with Robert De Niro

(WKRG) — A tournament, you probably had no idea existed, to crown the chubbiest bear!

The fattest bear competition is an online bracket hosted by the Katmai National Park in Alaska.

The fat bear week was named for when dozens of giant brown bears migrate to this one river to fish for salmon. The park says these bears eat about 30 salmon a day!

Voting runs from 11 am to 8 pm daily. Last year the tournament had more than 640,000 votes.

It is a fan-favorite style voting where the bears are numbered and the bear with the most votes advances to the next round.

Last year’s winner, number 747, has returned this year according to the park rangers.

Dolly Parton signed off her blessing for Lil Nas X’s version of Jolene.

Dolly tweeted with the video saying she is actually a fan of Lil Nas X and honored that he sang her song.

The young country singer and rapper became famous for his song Old Town Road.

If you are one to get star-struck, you are not alone. One Gulf Coast resident made it her mission to get a pic with Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall while they were in town filming a movie.

After befriending production assistants for the film About my Father, they told her the filming would wrap up in two hours in Loxley. Heidi set an alarm and made her way back to wait.

She snapped a pic with both De Niro and Cattrall saying they were very nice.

