September 27: How much will you spend this Halloween, and one haunted house actor goes too far

A haunted house actor trying to scare a little boy accidentally stabs him!

The actor scraped a bowie knife on the ground in front of the guests to spark and scare them before stabbing at the ground. This time, the 22-year-old got a little too close.

He stabbed through an 11-year-old’s crocs and hit his toe. Luckily, the kid is ok. In fact, he was treated and insisted on finishing the haunted house.

The actor told the police the knife was a bad idea and it was confiscated. The boy’s mom is not pressing charges.

Get out your wallets this Halloween. The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend a record $10.1 billion this October

During the pandemic last year, the CDC said to avoid trick or treating which led to $8 billion in spending.

This year, the average person is expected to spend about $103 on costumes, candy, and decorations. That’s about $10 more per person than 2020.

Only 58 percent of people participated in Halloween last year according to this study. This year, 65 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Matt Amodio is now the third person in history to earn more than $1 million on the long-time game show Jeopardy.

$100,004,001 is the total for Matt in his 28 game streak.

To be this good you have to be smart, this Yale student is working on his doctorate so he fits the bill.

Matt is a bit of a pot-stirrer though, many have called him out for his way of answering ‘what’s instead of ‘what is.’

Regardless, he still knows the answer and calls the accomplishment a childhood dream.