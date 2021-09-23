September 23: Netflix lines up a new Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(WKRG) — Netflix, meets “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” There’s a lot of curiosity about it, because it’s one of the top stories today on WKRG.com.

Netflix bought the complete works of Roald Dahl. The late British author also wrote childhood classics like James and the Giant Peach and Matilda.

No financial terms were released. Netflix binge-watchers can look forward to a new animated series about the chocolate factory.

A new Matilda movie will be made along with Sony.

Another question, how will they design the new Oompa Loompas?

More news this week in the conservatorship of Britney Spears.

The singer filed Wednesday to formally end the arrangement controlling her life and finances.

Her Father Jamie Spears filed earlier this month to remove himself from controlling her finances saying if his daughter believes she can control her life she deserves the chance.

The conservatorship has been in place for 13 years which Britney has publicly tried to protest.

Next step, a Los Angeles judge will have to decide to take further steps to end the ordeal.

Here is a top story for the Gulf Coast.

You may want to consider a red snapper trip in Louisiana soon. For the rest of the season, they are doubling the snapper limit an angler can take home from 2 to 4.

The state closed the season on September 7 to check the current limits.

WIldlife management says the season will remain open when they hit 832,500 pounds.