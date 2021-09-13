September 13: One approach to selling a home goes viral, Britney Spears announces engagement

(WKRG) — This first story seems like a joke, but it’s real. If someone buys this house, I think that says just how competitive the real estate market is right now.

Let’s get to that price change. The listing dropped from $25,000 to $22,500 dollars Monday morning.

The realtor did have owner’s permission to list the house as haunted-looking.

The post is creative, writing the missing windows gives the house a cool breeze and suggesting that fans of “horror flicks” would feel right at home here.

Not too many offers yet according to this article. Someone did offer their grandfather’s prized wrench for the house.

More updates about Britney Spears. She is engaged to Sam Asghari.

During the 13 year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, Bbritney claims she was not allowed to get married.

This announcement actually coming just days after Jamie filed to end the conservatorship for good.

On Britney’s Instagram, you can see the rock that is said to be engraved with the word ‘lioness’ on it.

I know there were some upsets in my fantasy league with this one.

The New Orleans Saints coming out on top against the Green Bay Packers 38-3 Sunday afternoon.

I was in a full Packers sports bar in Destin watching the game, it was dead silent in there.

Saints’ new starting QB Jameis Winston threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the home victory.

After the game, Winston said the team was playing for the city of New Orleans as it continues cleanup from Hurricane Ida.