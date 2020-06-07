Samsung has handwashing app for watch owners

(CNN) – Samsung is offering a new app to help people up their hand-washing game in the coronavirus era.

The “Hand Wash” app for Samsung smartwatches can be downloaded from the Galaxy store.

Users can set reminders to wash their hands, for example, every two hours.

Among other features, it also has a 25-second handwashing countdown, five seconds for applying soap and the rest for scrubbing. And it can track your daily handwashing and give you a weekly average.

It’s available for Samsung’s Gear S3, Gear Sports, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, and Active 2.

