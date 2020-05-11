Princeton names first black valedictorian in school’s history

PRINCETON, NJ. (CNN) — Princeton University has named the first black valedictorian in the school’s 274-year-old history.

Nicholas Johnson, is a Canadian student majoring in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. Johnson finished the 2020 school year off by becoming valedictorian.

Johnson said the honor of becoming valedictorian was empowering knowing Princeton’s connection to slavery in the past.

After his summer internship Johnson will attend MIT to begin his PhD studies. He’ll be studying operations research in the Fall.

The current Coronavirus pandemic has canceled Princeton’s in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, however, the school is planning on a virtual graduation on May 31, 2020.

