Pat Hoffmann gets the giggles as windshield wipers make unfortunate noise

by: WANE 15 Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

As WANE 15’s Michael Kuhn hit the roads Thursday morning to get a look at the conditions live on First News, the wipers in his vehicle rubbed and made a rather unfortunate noise. Repeatedly. Well, anchor Pat Hoffmann couldn’t handle it, and hilarity ensued.

