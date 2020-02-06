As WANE 15’s Michael Kuhn hit the roads Thursday morning to get a look at the conditions live on First News, the wipers in his vehicle rubbed and made a rather unfortunate noise. Repeatedly. Well, anchor Pat Hoffmann couldn’t handle it, and hilarity ensued.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pat Hoffmann gets the giggles as windshield wipers make unfortunate noise
- Bay Area school district is 1st in US to offer teachers affordable housing
- Parrot hailed as hero after alerting Lebanon family of fire before dying
- Quest for Gold: Remembering gold medalist Kobe Bryant
- Video: Chiefs fan attempts to catch pass from Mahomes, gets stopped by parking meter