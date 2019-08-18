Oklahoma woman rents out ‘Golden Girls’-inspired home on AirBnB

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (CNN) — Thank you for being a friend.

Big fans of the beloved ’80s sitcom “Golden Girls” can rent this house in Ardmore, Okla.

The AirBnB listed-home pays homage to the show and one of the stars who grew up in Ardmore — Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Deveroux on the show.

Current homeowner Lori Harrison said the house is not meant to be a replica of the show’s set, but an homage to three of the show’s characters — Rose, Blanche, and Sophia.

Harrison said there’s been a steady stream of guests over the past year, but it’s recently gained exposure with national publications.

You can find the three-bedroom home available for rent on AirBnB.