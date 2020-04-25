‘Off-Facebook Activity’ feature follows what you’re doing on phone applications

by: WKRG Staff

FILE – In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple’s App Store in Chicago, Ill. The social media company said Thursday, April 16, 2020, it is now going to let users know if they liked, reacted or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the coronavirus that moderators later removed. Facebook says it will also direct people who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Facebook feature Off-Facebook Activity tracks what apps you’re using when not on Facebook.

The very popular social media app Facebook is tracking what you buy, where you go, and what apps you use on your phone when not using the Facebook app.

The company says the Off-Facebook activity is a tool other businesses and organizations use to share with Facebook when customers use their apps or websites. To read more about it, click here.

To turn off the feature:

  • Go into your Facebook settings
  • Scroll down to the ‘Your Facebook Information’ in which you should find ‘Off-Facebook Activity.’
  • Once you are in ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ start by clearing your history.
  • Proceed to ‘Manage Future Activity’ by clicking on the ellipses in the top right corner.
  • Turn off ‘Future Off-Facebook Activity.’

