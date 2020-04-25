‘Off-Facebook Activity’ feature follows what you’re doing on phone applications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Facebook feature Off-Facebook Activity tracks what apps you’re using when not on Facebook.
The very popular social media app Facebook is tracking what you buy, where you go, and what apps you use on your phone when not using the Facebook app.
The company says the Off-Facebook activity is a tool other businesses and organizations use to share with Facebook when customers use their apps or websites. To read more about it, click here.
To turn off the feature:
- Go into your Facebook settings
- Scroll down to the ‘Your Facebook Information’ in which you should find ‘Off-Facebook Activity.’
- Once you are in ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ start by clearing your history.
- Proceed to ‘Manage Future Activity’ by clicking on the ellipses in the top right corner.
- Turn off ‘Future Off-Facebook Activity.’
LATEST STORIES
- Man killed Saturday morning in Atmore
- Jets select Theodore’s Lamical Perine in 4th round of NFL Draft
- Ongoing murder investigation on Strange Street
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 25
- BIKER DAD: Motorcycle parade at veterans home shows heroes that even though they are isolated, they are not alone