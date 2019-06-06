Obamas are getting a Podcast, couple makes deal with Spotify

NEW YORK CITY, Ny (CNN/WKRG)- If you can’t get enough of the Obama’s, you’re about to be more connected to the power couple.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will start working with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts.

Under the multiyear deal – Spotify and the Obama’s production company “Higher Ground Productions” the couple will develop, produce, and lend their voices on a wide range of topics. The Obamas formed Higher Ground last year, saying their goal is to foster new, diverse voices in the entertainment biz.

The first podcasts are likely to debut in 2020 at the earliest. The couple is also busy working with Netflix to produce original scripted, unscripted and documentary series and films.