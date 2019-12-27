Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at Mercer County hospital

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – UMPC Horizon Hospital in Farrell announced a special delivery.
According to the hospital’s Twitter page, Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause on December 25 at 9:47 a.m.
The post reads: “Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon. Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs, 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m.”
LATEST STORIES:
- USA Police: Patient assaulted hospital employee
- Funeral arrangements announced for teen victims in Alabama Christmas car crash
- California McDonald’s employees call police after a woman mouths ‘help me’ in the drive thru
- Funeral arrangements announced for victims of Geneva Christmas car crash
- Path to the Playoff: Live from the semifinals