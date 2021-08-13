More pumpkin spice stories are trending for August 13

(WKRG) — Here we go again… still in August… talking about PUMPKIN SPICE once again! It seems like people are really eager to leave Summer behind and jump right into Fall!

The new pumpkin cream cold brew is made with cold brew, pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new pumpkin cream cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping.

Also hitting the menu are:

apple cranberry refreshers and apple cider donut

pumpkin spice signature latte

pumpkin flavored coffees

and pumpkin donuts

To sweeten the deal, dunkin’ is offering a medium pumpkin cream cold brew or a medium pumpkin spice signature latte for $3 until Sept. 14 Or until supplies last.

Dunkin’s fall menu starts Wednesday, Aug. 18

This was the big headline overnight.

Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears announced he will step down as her conservator.

In new legal documents, Jamie Spears reportedly intends to work with the court to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. This will keep someone in control of Britney’s finances, but that person has not yet been named.

According to the attorneys, Jamie does not believe a public legal battle is in Britneys best interest.

Alright… Cue the tissues.

Mr. Thomas Geboy, if you are reading, we wish you the best as you move on to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Thomas’s bio page on our website today has crazy high traffic as people say farewell.

If you haven’t heard, our local legend of a weatherman is spreading his wings to make Utah a brighter place.

Thomas started with WKRG five years ago and grew up on the Gulf Coast.

Geboy says this is not goodbye, but see ya later. We all know his love for Mardi Gras, and he will not miss a good parade.