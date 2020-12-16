JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the governor of Mississippi declared Sunday, December 20, as a voluntary day of prayer, humility and fasting.

“Today, I am signing a proclamation to declare a Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting on Sunday, December 20th,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “As we’ve done throughout the history of this country, we will go to the Lord and ask for his protective hand over us as we enter 2021.”



He continued, “As we close out this year, I felt the need to go to God in prayer for our state, together. There is power in prayer. It is what God commands us to do.”

A signed copy of the Proclamation can be found here.

