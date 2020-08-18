Michelle Obama’s ‘vote’ necklace goes viral

(CNN Newsource) – Michelle Obama called on Americans to vote during her keynote address at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. And the former first lady not only spoke it, she wore it.

Letters on Obama’s necklace spelled the word “vote.”

The necklace was custom-commissioned by Obama from LA-based jewelry Bychari.

The brand, which was founded in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert, supports various social justice causes.

The necklace was the top-trending search on Google during the last hour of the convention.

It can be custom-ordered on the Bychardi website and costs about $300.

