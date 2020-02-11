Meet Sonya: the skateboarding French bulldog

(CBS Newspath) — This is Sonya, a 5-year-old French bulldog, and she is a real skater girl, who likes to “shred” in a local skate park in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk.

Dmitry, Sonya’s owner, says his dog started showing interest she was still a puppy, mounting a skateboard and moving around Dmitry’s apartment.

Sonya enjoyed it so much that Dmitry started taking her to parks, and even got her a skateboard of her own. Dmitry says he did not specifically train Sonya, but her skill on the board came naturally.

Dmitry and Sonya visit the skate park only once or twice a week, Dmitry says it keeps the dog interested and prevents her from hurting her paws.

But sometimes this tactic backfires, and Sonya gets so excited, she ends up chewing other skateboards.

LATEST STORIES: