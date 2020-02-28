McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffins on Monday

TAMPA (WFLA) – You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim yours, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account and show up at a McDonald’s between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time.

What’s better than breakfast? A FREE Egg McMuffin for breakfast. Dreams do come true! National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Get one free with our App. pic.twitter.com/RS235xZ3A1 — National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Where? (@McDonalds) February 28, 2020

No purchase is necessary.

Wendy’s is launching its breakfast menu across the US on the same day.

