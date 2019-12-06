Little boy invites his entire kindergarten class to witness his adoption

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WJW) — A beautiful story has gone viral after a little boy invited his entire kindergarten class to witness his adoption.

Kent County, Michigan, posted an absolutely adorable photo on its Facebook page Thursday showing Michael at the adoption hearing, with his classmates looking on behind him.

Thursday was Kent County court’s annual Adoption Day and 37 children were adopted.

According to WOOD TV, Michael was one of them. And, there wasn’t a dry eye in the courthouse.

Michael’s foster parents, who he has been with for about a year, became his forever parents.

The little boy’s classmates held up hearts on sticks to celebrate his very special day.

Michael brought his entire kindergarten class with him today to witness his adoption. Posted by Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Note: All the photos in this story were shared by Kent County 17th Circuit Court.

