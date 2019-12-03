Liam, Charlotte top list of Top 10 baby names for 2019

(WFLA/CNN) – Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.
In a media release, BabyNames.com tallied the favorite monikers on the lists of its millions of users.
Below is a look at the top 10 names for 2019:
BOYS
1. Liam
2. Oliver
3. Theodore
4. Declan
5. Henry
6. Owen
7. Finn
8. Caleb
9. Emmett
10. Benjamin
GIRLS
1. Charlotte
2. Amelia
3. Violet
4. Aria/Arya
5. Aurora
6. Ava
7. Olivia
8. Vivienne
9. Hazel
10. Nora
