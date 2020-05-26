KFC testing new premium chicken sandwich

(CNN) — KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich. The “KFC Chicken Sandwich” replaces the fast-food chain’s “Crispy Colonel Sandwich.”

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it’s topped with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise.

It’s currently being tested at locations in Orlando, Fla, the next month. It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.

