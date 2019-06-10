Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Justin Bieber has issued a strange challenge to one of Hollywood’s most famous actors.

The 25-year-old pop star tweeted Sunday night challenging 56-year-old Tom Cruise to a UFC-style fight.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber wrote. “Tom if you dont [sic] take this fight your [sic[ scared and you will never live it down.”

Bieber ended his tweet asking if anyone would be willing to put on the fight. He mentioned Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship organization.

White has not responded. But Conor McGregor did.

The MMA and UCF star tweeted shortly after Bieber, saying he would host the showdown.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” McGregor said. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

It does not appear Cruise has responded to Bieber’s challenge yet.