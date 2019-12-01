‘It’s my Christmas miracle’: Georgia truck driver reunited with cat lost in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Matthew and his 3-year-old cat Ashes were inseparable until last July.

According to Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, that’s when Ashes slipped away while Matthew stopped on his route at a gas station in Springfield, Ohio.

Matthew and Ashes call Georgia home, but often went on the road together.

According to Lollypop Farm, Ashes had gotten spooked and ran away.

Matthew searched and had to get back on the road.

He traveled back several times to look for Ashes, but no luck.

Until a woman driving to New York came through in November.

She spotted Ashes, and took him with her on the road. She brought him to Lollypop Farm, where they scanned him for a microchip.

And then Matthew got an unexpected call.

“I had been thinking about Ashes every day,” said Matthew.

Finally the two were reunited.

Matthew couldn't believe it when he got a call saying that his 3-year-old cat Ashes, who had gone missing at a truck… Posted by Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The photo says it all.

Lollypop Farm says Ashes is now back on the road with Matthew.

“It’s my Christmas miracle.”