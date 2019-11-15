(WFXP) — They’re twins, roommates, and today, they are celebrating a very special day together—their 100th birthday.
Identical twins George and Jim Martin have packed a lot into their 100 years of life.
They were born just minutes apart on November 15th, 1919.
They spent most of their lives in Baltimore. The two served their country during World War II.
They say living life to its fullest is their only advice to living a long, happy life.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘7 employees were terminated:’ Vicious brawl at Milwaukee Popeyes caught on cellphone video
- Identical twins celebrate 100th birthday together
- Abandoned newborn found dead in freezing weather; mother questioned
- Ambassador ousted by Trump testifies at impeachment hearing
- 5 Things To Do This Weekend November 15, 16, and 17