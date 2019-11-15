Identical twins celebrate 100th birthday together

(WFXP) — They’re twins, roommates, and today, they are celebrating a very special day together—their 100th birthday.

Identical twins George and Jim Martin have packed a lot into their 100 years of life.

They were born just minutes apart on November 15th, 1919.

They spent most of their lives in Baltimore. The two served their country during World War II.

They say living life to its fullest is their only advice to living a long, happy life.

