Holiday, FL man arrested for calling 911 because he was lonely

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday man who allegedly called 911 because he was lonely has been arrested.

Jeffrey Alan Gorton, 55, was recorded calling emergency services 17 times between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Gorton “admittedly told Fire Rescue on several occasions he did not have a medical emergency and only contacted 911 because ‘he was lonely and needed someone to talk to,'” the arrest report states.

Gordon was warned several times that he would be arrested if he continued to call 911 without an emergency, according to the report, but he called again.

He was arrested for misuse of 911 system and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

To reach a deputy for a non-emergency, you can call the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners Consolidated Communications Center at 727-847-8102. Call other law enforcement services toll free at 1-800-854-2862