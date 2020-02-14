Heartwarming video: NASA astronaut reunites with dog after 328 days in space

(CNN Newsource) – After 328 days in space, Christina Koch is back on the planet, holding the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Her dog, named “LBD” for “Little Brown Dog” is glad to have her home.

Koch shared a video of their heartwarming reunion on Twitter.

“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” Koch wrote.

Koch said she is enjoying some of the simple pleasures that come with being at home, like eating her favorite foods and enjoying the great outdoors–of Earth.

LATEST STORIES: