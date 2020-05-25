Happy Memorial Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (CNN) — Millions of people across the U.S. are observing Memorial Day on Monday.

While it’s considered the unofficial start of summer, the last Monday in May is first and foremost a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

It started as “Decoration Day” after the Civil War, but eventually became “Memorial Day.” It became a federal holiday by an Act of Congress in 1968.

Traditional ceremonies and events on the National Mall are not taking place this year, to protect against coronavirus.

However, the National Park Service and its partners at the veterans and service memorials will host virtual and online events.

Join us throughout #MemorialDay for online commemorative ceremonies at a number of the veterans and service memorials located throughout the National Mall. More at https://t.co/MENVcbMhPs pic.twitter.com/bBIsVCXmlk — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 25, 2020

