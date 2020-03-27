Group of nuns sing about toilet paper woes set to Kenny Rogers’ ‘The Gambler’

MARATHON, Wis. (WTVO) — A group of nuns with the Seraphic Adorers of Child Jesus are having some fun with song about their toilet paper woes, set to the music of Kenny Roger’s “The Gambler.”

According to WAOW, Three sisters were praying for Rogers after his death last Friday and came up with the idea.

They say the video was not meant to make fun of the coronavirus crisis, but to bring a little joy and laughter to people’s lives.

“It’s easy to have a joyful heart and if you stay worried and stressed it’s not good for your health either,” said Sister Mary Agnes.

