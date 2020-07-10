Get any size $1 fries at Checkers this Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRG) — Checkers and Rally’s is celebrating National French Fry Day on Monday, July 13, with $1 any size fries and the launch of its Fry Love Express trailer.

The $1 any size fries offer is valid on small, medium and large size fries and will begin at 12 a.m. on Monday, July 13, and run through the close of business in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 14th (1 a.m. – 4 a.m. depending on closing time). To find locations and hours of operation, visit www.checkers.com.

The Fry Love Express Trailer, which provides a contactless experience, will hit the road on National French Fry Day to take Checkers and Rally’s favorite fries across the country, starting in North Carolina. The trailer contains a fully functional fry kitchen that will serve thousands of orders of free fries at each stop.

