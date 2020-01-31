Florida man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal cruelty

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after animal services officials found a dog chained to a couch and covered in sores and parasites.

Volusia County Animal Services officials are now seeking a new home for Red, a 9-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, Volusia County spokesman Gary Davidson said.

Todd Nordman, 55, was sentenced Thursday to jail time on animal cruelty and unlawful confinement charges.

Nordman was evicted from the home last year after the homeowner died and a relative came to take possession of the home, Davidson said. The deputy called animal services.

The house was filled with piles of garbage, broken furniture, a stench of feces and ammonia and the walls were covered with a brown residue.

“Red was covered in fleas,” Davidson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “And the house was infested with rats, insects and rotting food inside refrigerators and freezers that didn’t work.”

During the sentencing hearing, County Judge Belle Schumann said the dog’s condition would indicate it was being neglected.

Nordham is prohibited from owning another dog for five years.

Red is being fostered an dis a candidate for adoption, animal services director Adam Leath said in a news release.

