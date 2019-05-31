Florida man charged with manslaughter following handgun foreplay

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) A Valrico man has been charged with manslaughter after deputies say foreplay with handgun led to the death of his partner. 

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say the Andrew Shinault, 23, shot a woman, who is also in her 20s, while engaging in an act of foreplay involving his registered handgun. 

The couple knew the gun was loaded and were using the gun for “sexual excitement.”

The woman, who is from the Tampa area was shot in the upper body and was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where she later died. Deputies believe it was an accident. 

Shinault was charged for Manslaughter with a Weapon and booked into Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

