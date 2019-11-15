Family says hoverboard exploded, burned down home

TEXAS (CNN Newsource) — Once a childhood home to Tyree and Taelen Jones is now full of charred and melted walls. However, they still know exactly where every room is.

It’s unreal to them that the home their mother worked so hard for these last 15 years was swallowed up by a fire so quickly.

“If it would have happened while they were asleep who would have known what would have happened. It would have been too late,” said the mother, Tiffany Jones.

Tiffany Jones was at her second job Wednesday night when her oldest son, Tyree Jones called her panicked, the home was in flames.

He only had minutes to react after his younger brother, Taelen Jones said his hoverboard was crackling.

They decided to pick it up, but it started to spark more. “Next thing you know it exploded in my face the first thing that came to mind was get my brothers out this house,” said Tyree.

The consumer product safety commission has documented over 250 hoverboard incidents involving fires since 2015 and recommends checking for recalls.

“Even though I saw the videos of hoverboards exploding I never thought that mine would be one of those,” said Taelen.

Now the hoverboard mom bought her son Taelen for his birthday this past summer lies in the home alongside everything else that burned.

“The whole mattress caught fire in five seconds then the whole ceiling. The whole ceiling caught fire. All I know is if I would have went to sleep I could have lost my brothers that night.”

Tiffany is so proud of her son for what he did.

