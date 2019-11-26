Expectant mom sees late dad in ultrasound

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS Newspath/KFMB) — A California woman believes the image of her late father appeared in an ultrasound scan of her unborn child.

While it could be only a trick of light, the image hit Reddit and went viral.

Shantell Carrillo says when the ultrasound of her unborn daughter is placed side-by-side with a photo of her father Charles, who died in 2016, the profiles are eerily similar.

Carrillo says she never noticed the shape of her father’s face, next to that of her unborn child’s, until she posted a photo from the ultrasound on Facebook and other family members weighed in.

“People were messaging me …… looks like somebody’s kissing your baby ….. exact same thing, it’s crazy.”

This will be Carrillo’s second child. Her baby daughter is due in April.

