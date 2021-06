Animal keeper Thorsten Koehrmann jokes with elephant Yashoda during a bath at Hagenbeck’s zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Thursday, July 27, 2006. Temperatures rose far over 30 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) in Germany. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer)

(WKRG) — An elephant in Hamburg, Germany is predicting a draw in Germany’s next soccer match against Hungary.

Handlers at the Hamburg Zoo put both countries’ flags inside a basket and asked “Yashoda” the elephant to pick a winner. She promptly pulled out both flags, thus predicting a draw in the match.

Germany will advance with a win, so we’ll see how well Yashoda picks!