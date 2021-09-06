Edward Scissorhands and hot dogs are trending this Labor Day

(WKRG) — Hot dogs are a classic whether for lunch, a cookout, or just a snack. But researchers published a new study saying hot dogs could make your life shorter.

The report in August looked at nearly 6 thousand foods and measured whether they create a healthy life gain or loss.

Some of these findings revealed that eating one hot dog can shorten your life by 36 minutes due to the processed meat and fatty acids.

On the other end, they found fruits and nuts create a healthy life gain. The study also stated eating one peanut butter and jelly sandwich will add 33 minutes to your life.

More news on the car chip shortage. A surge in COVID cases in Asia is creating more of a supply shortage.

The shortage makes the prices of new cars even more expensive since dealerships can’t get the inventory to balance the cost.

The global shortage is not just computer chips. Automakers are starting to see shortages of wiring harnesses, plastics and glass.

Some industry leaders say prices may not return to normal until 2023.

Johnny Depp or Tim Burton lovers, this one is for you.

A couple bought the home where ‘Edward Scissorhands’ was filmed back in 1990.

Even cooler, they are offering free tours of the home, which they have kept in its original shape and will host movie screenings at the home which they have named Scissorland.

The homeowner actually played a role in the film as a dishwasher.