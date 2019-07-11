Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the Tropical Storm Barry

Police: Drunk man drives into giant cactus

Viral News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car’s hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver’s identity wasn’t released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida