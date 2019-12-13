Deputies: Boy home alone found gator in Lutz backyard

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies came to the aid of a 12-year-old boy after he saw a gator lurking in his backyard.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was home alone when he spotted the reptile at his home in Lutz.
He called 911.
Deputies came to the home and caught the gator, which was taken to a nearby pond and released.
