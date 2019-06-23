Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter a lesson

ORLANDO (CNN) — A father in Florida is teaching his daughter by example, by wearing short shorts to teach his daughter a lesson.

The laughter starts as soon as Jason Hilley walks into the room. Those short shorts on dear old dad to make a point.

“I feel humor brings more meaning to disciplinary than yelling and screaming and all that,” Jason said.

His 14-year-old daughter had shorts that he felt showed too much daughter, so he put on his own.

“I will pick you up in school every day with these on you don’t put them on,” Jason said.

And he asked her to join him to model each pair.

“She has a pair of short shorts, and I need to get my point across,” Jason said. “I will wear a pair of short shorts, a kind of little tit for tat on the clothing idea.”

The thinking is that neither would like the other’s short shorts. It worked.

“I understand it,” daughter Kendall Hilley said. “I mean, I think the short shorts was a surprise. I didn’t really think that he would do that. I think that he got his point across and I understand it very well now.”

The way the video spread surprised him big time.

“Oh my gosh, this video has 30 million views, you’re famous now,” Kendall said.

When the video started rocketing around the world, there were a few people who commented that perhaps Jason was shaming his daughter, something he never intended. Something she never felt.

“She’ll be the first to tell you i do not shame my kids,” Jason said. “We just have a lot of fun together and laugh we laugh at each other.”

“I find it so ridiculous because we’re just having fun with it and people just come in and just start hating on it for no reason when there was nothing to hate on,” Kendall said.

