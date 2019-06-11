City councilman proposes holiday for childless couples

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (KCPQ) — A city councilman in Bainbridge, Washington proposed a holiday to celebrate people who don’t procreate.

Last week councilman Ron Peltier asked fellow council members to support a proclamation he wrote designating the third Sunday in June as “I didn’t reproduce day.”

Peltier wrote that those who defer or abstain from procreation make a special contribution to humanity and to our biosphere. He said each deferred human birth prevents 900 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

“Increasing population is the main driver behind climate change,” Peltier said. “Climate change is probably the biggest challenge and threat we face right now to the future of human beings on the planet.”

“I think it’s very insensitive,” said Sarah Blossom, a Bainbridge Island City Councilwoman. “Some people aren’t able to, some people make a choice not to. But that doesn’t mean they’re happy with the choice. And it’s not a day and it’s not something to celebrate.”

Peltier later said the proposed date for ‘I didn’t reproduce day’ coinciding with fathers day was unintentional. Peltier did not get much support from fellow councilmembers and the proclamation did not move forward.