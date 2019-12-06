‘Christmas Vacation’ returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a Christmas classic and now it’s coming back to the big screen.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be returning to select AMC theaters this holiday season to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The 1989 film will be playing from December 6 – 12 at AMC theaters across the nation.

Tickets are $5.

AMC encourages moviegoers to purchase their tickets in advance because “the last thing you’ll want to hear is ‘Merry Christmas. Theatre’s full.’”

Click here for the complete list of participating theaters and to purchase tickets.

