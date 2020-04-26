Chipotle releases guac recipe

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Chipotle has released their guacamole recipe to the public in a twitter post.

The recipe requires only six ingredients and six steps to complete. However, Chipotle didn’t stop there. The executive chef of Chipotle released on Instagram three ways to enhance the guacamole recipe.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories