Chipotle releases guac recipe

(CNN) — Chipotle has released their guacamole recipe to the public in a twitter post.
The recipe requires only six ingredients and six steps to complete. However, Chipotle didn’t stop there. The executive chef of Chipotle released on Instagram three ways to enhance the guacamole recipe.
