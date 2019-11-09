Children find their forever homes at the Annual Austin Adoption Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Children from the Austin area became a part of 23 families on Thursday at the 18th Annual Austin Adoption Day at Gardner-Betts Juvenile Justice Center.

The theme for this year’s festival was “There’s No Place Like Home.” Dozens of attorneys and judges from Travis County volunteered their time to help the 39 children who were a part of the Texas foster care system.

“The real stars of Adoption Day are the families,” said attorney Denise Hyde, chair of the Austin Bar’s Adoption Day Committee. “They have opened their hearts and their homes to create new families.”

November is National Adoption Month, and the annual Austin celebration is meant to draw attention to the 3,199 children in Texas waiting to be adopted. This includes 69 children in Travis County who are hoping to get adopted.

If you are interested in learning how foster care and adoption works you can find more information at www.adoptchildren.org or call Texas Adoption Information Line at 800-233-3405.