Caught on Camera: Prankster leave old TVs at homes while wearing TV on head

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (CNN Newsource) — People living in a Virginia neighborhood woke up to find free televisions on their doorsteps. It sounds like a great give until you see the older box sets left on the porch. But when you see the person leaving the sets, it gets a whole lot weirder

In a home surveillance video, you see a person with a TV set on their head laying an older set on someone’s front porch and just walking off.

“He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don’t know,” says homeowner Jim Brooksbank.

The bizarre discovery happened Sunday morning in Henrico’s Hampshire neighborhood. Outdated boxes were found at more than 50 homes.

“We got an old tube-style TV, 13 inch,” says Brooksbank.

Henrico Police tuned into the situation after they received security camera video showing the same thing from multiple neighbors, but they think it’s only a prank targeting no one in particular.

“At most this seems to be more an inconvenience to the community.”

Officers and county workers spent the morning picking up the old units and hauling them away.

“The police did a great job of coming up and collecting them all,” says Brooksbank.

This is the second time the TV set mystery played out in Glen Allen. The same thing happened in a different neighborhood last August.

According to Henrico Police, the only real crime committed was illegal dumping.