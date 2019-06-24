Carrie Underwood shares hilarious video showing son’s different reactions to parents singing

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=469098106996601

(WFLA) – Country music star Carrie Underwood shared a hilarious video on social media this weekend showing her infant son’s very different reactions to her singing versus her husband singing.

Underwood posted a video Saturday night of her husband, professional hockey player Mike Fisher, singing Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe In You” to their 5-month-old son Jacob.

Jacob clearly disapproves of his father’s singing voice, bursting into tears and loudly crying.

That’s when the country superstar decides to step in and take over. Shortly after his mom starts singing the song, Jacob settles down and listens intently.

As soon as Underwood stops and Fisher continues his singing, Jacob starts crying again. Once again, Underwood calms him down by cutting her husband off and singing the song herself.

Underwood shared the video to Facebook and Instagram on Saturday night with the caption, “Everyone’s a critic.” It has since been viewed more than two million times and shared nearly 40,000 times on Facebook.

Jacob is the second son of Underwood and Fisher. Their first son, Isaiah, turned 4 years old earlier this year.