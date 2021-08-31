August 31: Newlyweds make a #pettypost for wedding no shows, and will ‘Ida’ be retired from hurricane season

(WKRG) — Newlyweds going viral after sending an invoice to wedding guests who RSVP’d yes but did not show up. That is one of the top stories on the last day of August.

Here is the invoice, the rate they are charging is $120 per person.

The Chicago newlyweds say they had a destination wedding in jamaica and took it personally when people who originally said they would come were a no show.

The groom, Doug Simmons, says he asked guests multiple times if they could come.

The couple says the invoice is not about the money it’s about feeling hurt and disrespected on their special day.

In the Facebook post, they even call it what it is a # petty post.

This next story is taking off, get it.

NASA sent a recycled Falcon rocket Sunday to the International Space Station.

Inside, more than 48 hundred pounds of supplies and experiments. The Girl Scouts sending up ants, brine shrimp and plants as test subjects University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists flying up seeds. A Japanese company sent up materials to build robotic arms.

The former space x rocket marks the company’s 23rd delivery for NASA in 10 years.

Once hurricane Ida’s name will most likely be retired.

It’s too soon to officially say yes, but get this, a total of 12 ‘I’ named storms have been retired since 1954, the most of all the letters.

The World Meteorological Organization will have to make the final say, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). That’s done at the end of the hurricane season in early 2022.

Some of the past I storms we will never see again, Iris in 2001, Ivan in 2004 and Iota from last year in 2020.

A total of 93 names have been retired.